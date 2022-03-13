Wallace Foundations raise record amount for scholarships

Wallace Community College Foundations’ 2021 fall fundraising events had a record-breaking donation year, crossing the $100,000 mark in dollars raised for the first time in its history.

The proceeds from the fundraising events will allow the Wallace and Sparks Foundations to award 135 scholarships totaling $102,000 to deserving students in 2022.

Both events, as well as the Foundations’ annual spring golf tournaments, allow the community to support Wallace students with financial assistance through the Wallace Community College Foundations’ scholarship programs.

“A donor’s gift is not just a donation to a cause but a gift that is making a difference in the lives of our students,” said Dr. Tracy Brooks, WCCD’s director of Institutional Advancement. “You are sharing in a journey to empower change, one student at a time.”

“This scholarship is important to me because it will help me reach my goal of obtaining my associate degree,” said Wallace Foundations scholarship recipient Morgan Taylor. “I am so thankful for the people who support this scholarship so students like me can attend college with a peace of mind. This scholarship is inspiring me to reach out and be the very best I can in the world.” Taylor is a General Studies – Business student in her second semester at Wallace.

The WCC Foundations award more than 125 scholarships each semester to deserving students on the Sparks and Wallace campuses. The Summer Semester 2022 scholarship application is now open and closes Friday, April 1. For more information or to apply for a scholarship, visit www.wallace.edu/scholarships.