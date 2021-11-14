Wallace program receives confirmation from CoARC

Wallace Community College-Dothan’s Respiratory Therapist program recently received confirmation from its 2021 Annual Report of Current Status and Resource Assessment from The Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC).
CoARC reviews this information to determine compliance with accreditation standards, policies and procedures. For the year 2021, WCCD’s Respiratory Therapist program met or exceeded all currently set thresholds for success in all required measures.
WCCD’s pass rate to be Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) eligible for the year 2020 was 100%. For the year 2021, the program had 87% of Wallace students securing RRT eligible on their board exams.
Students become RRT eligible by achieving a high cut score on the Therapist Multiple-Choice Examination (TMC), which is designed to measure essential knowledge required of respiratory therapists at entry into practice, as well as determine eligibility for the Clinical Simulation Examination.
There are two cut scores for the TMC Examination. If a candidate achieves the low cut score, he or she will earn the Certified Respiratory Therapist (CRT) credential. If a candidate achieves the high cut score, he or she will earn the CRT credential and become eligible for the Clinical Simulation Examination, which allows the candidate to earn the Registered Respiratory Therapist credential.
The Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) credential is the nationally recognized “standard of excellence” for respiratory care professionals. An RRT has the knowledge and tools to make advanced care decisions. This credential establishes Wallace students as more advanced respiratory therapy professionals and opens the door to more career opportunities. Some states require a RRT credential to practice in the professional field.
“I am proud of our clinical instructors, Airen Armstrong, Kristin Daum, Susan Glenn, Jeremy Thomas and April Taylor, as well as Ms. Kim Welborn, director of Clinical Education, for their dedication to their profession, our students and this educational program,” says WCCD’s Respiratory Therapist Program Director Judith Harrell. “We continue to strive for quality, excellence and production of successful graduates.
“We are thankful for the support of our clinical sites as this further aides us in producing top-quality therapists.”
“This is an accomplishment of which you, your staff, and institution should be proud. The Commission commends you and your colleagues for your commitment to continuous quality improvement in education, as demonstrated by your participation in programmatic accreditation,” CoARC said in a letter to the college.
The Wallace Community College Respiratory Therapist program is accredited by the CoARC, which accredits respiratory therapy education programs in the United States.
For more information on WCCD’s Respiratory Therapist program, contact Harrell at jharrell@wallace.edu or 334- 556-2291.