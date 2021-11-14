Wallace program receives confirmation from CoARC

The Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) credential is the nationally recognized “standard of excellence” for respiratory care professionals. An RRT has the knowledge and tools to make advanced care decisions. This credential establishes Wallace students as more advanced respiratory therapy professionals and opens the door to more career opportunities. Some states require a RRT credential to practice in the professional field.

“I am proud of our clinical instructors, Airen Armstrong, Kristin Daum, Susan Glenn, Jeremy Thomas and April Taylor, as well as Ms. Kim Welborn, director of Clinical Education, for their dedication to their profession, our students and this educational program,” says WCCD’s Respiratory Therapist Program Director Judith Harrell. “We continue to strive for quality, excellence and production of successful graduates.

“We are thankful for the support of our clinical sites as this further aides us in producing top-quality therapists.”

“This is an accomplishment of which you, your staff, and institution should be proud. The Commission commends you and your colleagues for your commitment to continuous quality improvement in education, as demonstrated by your participation in programmatic accreditation,” CoARC said in a letter to the college.