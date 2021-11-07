Wallace receives $20,000 grant from state

Wallace Community College-Dothan was recently awarded a $20,000 grant by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education to organize, plan and manage logistics to offer the Teaching Strategies Accreditation Program for Trainers (APT).

This program will prepare the Wallace Community College Child Development instructors to deliver training that promotes teachers’ reliable use of the Teaching Strategies assessment tool, GOLD. The grant will provide $10,000 each for training at the Wallace Campus in Dothan and the Sparks Campus in Eufaula.

Teaching Strategies GOLD is an assessment tool used in Alabama First Class PreK classrooms, the Alabama PreK-3rd Grade Integrated Approach to Early Learning Pilot, head starts and some DHR family childcare and CHD childcare classrooms. The mission of Teaching Strategies is to advance the early childhood field through integrated resources; ongoing support; and research-based, research-proven solutions that enable every early childhood educator to open doors to lifelong learning.