Wallace to increase pay of work-study students

Wallace Community College-Dothan will increase the hourly pay for its work-study program students to $10 per hour beginning spring 2022, the highest hourly rate in the local area for work-study students.

WCCD work-study students work a minimum of 10 hours per week and a maximum of 19 hours.

The college typically employs about 15 work-study students per semester. The college is allocated a specific dollar amount for the year for work-study students, and students have a maximum amount of money they can earn.

“The hourly increase will allow students to earn the same total dollar amount in less time,” said Dr. Anthony Jouvenas, director of Financial Aid at WCCD. “This will allow us more to be competitive with the local job market and increase the number of positions that we employ on an annual basis.

“The increase will hopefully also lead to more time for the work-study students to spend taking courses, studying, meeting childcare needs and more. WCCD strives to provide every avenue for our students to succeed both in the classroom and out.”