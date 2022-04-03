WCCD Foundation’s scholarship golf tournament renamed in honor of Hugh W. Wheelless Jr.

The Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) Foundation’s annual scholarship golf tournament has been renamed the Hugh W. Wheelless Jr. Memorial Golf Fore Education Tournament. The tournament will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Highland Oaks Golf Course in Dothan.

“Hugh laid the groundwork to establish and host an annual scholarship tournament to support the Wallace Spirit of Community Scholarship fund,” said Dr. Tracy Brooks, WCCD director of Institutional Advancement. “Without his guidance in the beginning, the tournament would not have been as successful each year in raising money to support student scholarships.”

The WCCD Foundation works in partnership with the college to ensure access to education and to help achieve success for its students. Over 350 scholarships are awarded each year to deserving students who would not otherwise be able to attend college.

Because of generous giving from community members to the WCC Foundation, the college is able to provide excellent transfer education, nursing and allied health education, skills training, and custom training for local business and industry.

Hugh W. Wheelless, Jr. Memorial Golf Fore Education Tournament sponsorships are available from $600 to $1,500, and the team entry fee is $500 or $125 per player. Tournament proceeds will benefit WCC students through the WCC Spirit of Community Scholarship fund.

To view sponsorship levels or register for the tournament, visit give.wallace.edu. For more information regarding sponsorships or team entries, contact Tracy Brooks at 334-556-2626 or tbrooks@wallace.edu.