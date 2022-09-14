WCCD holds grand opening for remodeled library

Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) held a grand reopening ceremony for the newly remodeled Phillip J. Hamm Library on the Wallace Campus in Dothan on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Chancellor Jimmy Baker was in attendance for the event which celebrated the $1.8 million renovation project and demonstrated WCCD’s commitment to excellence by meeting the educational resources needs of today’s students, faculty and community.

“Libraries are special places, and Wallace Community College understands the importance of creating an environment that goes beyond a repository for books and other media. That is why we invested in this renovation project,” said Dr. Linda C. Young, WCCD president. “We wanted our students to have not only an inviting space to gather to study or to concentrate alone, but also to have a welcoming space to explore and create.

“We believe we accomplished our goal, and our most important stakeholders — our students —validate that belief with their comments and with their presence in the library.”

The Phillip J. Hamm Library is part of the WCCD Learning Resources Center System (LRC) and was originally dedicated in 1965. Renovation on the 14,342-square-foot building began in January 2021.

Faculty, staff and students were included in planning the renovations, which include collaborative and individual study areas, a multi-use room for library instruction as well as for school and community use, self-check kiosk for book check out, remote lockers for book check out, new technology for student use and an expanded collection of approximately 205,000 e-books.

The LRC provides a current collection of resources and services to faculty, staff and students to support college and lifelong learning. The LRC collection includes approximately 40,000 bound volumes, 170 periodical titles, 3,000 media software items and various electronic bibliographic databases including the Alabama Virtual Library.

These resources and services are provided at the Dothan and Eufaula locations. Students are encouraged to use all LRC resources and services to enhance their learning and research opportunities.

For more information about the WCCD LRC, contact A.P. Hoffman at ahoffman@wallace.edu or 334-556-2225.