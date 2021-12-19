WCCD names writing center after Mixson

Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) recently recognized the contributions of former Wallace administrator Dr. Imogene Mathison Mixson at a naming ceremony officially naming the Dr. Imogene Mathison Mixson Writing Center in her honor.
“The college is proud to honor Dr. Imogene Mathison Mixson for the tremendous imprint she has made on this institution, as well as on the entire Alabama Community College System during her tenure of service,” said Dr. Linda Young, WCCD president. “Dr. Mixson spent her professional career encouraging others to work hard at every task and to achieve their dreams no matter what obstacles appeared before them.”
Mixson began her career in the community college system as the English department chair at Enterprise State Junior College (now Enterprise State Community College). She then became an academic dean at Wallace, and later was interim president both of Wallace and of the Alabama Aviation and Technical College in Ozark.
Colleagues sing her praises as a person possessing great ethics and leadership skills and as someone who always strived for excellence and inspired faculty to give their best to educate students. Through her continued generosity of establishing two endowed scholarships through the Wallace Foundation – the Dr. Imogene Mathison Mixson Endowed Scholarship and the David Whigham Mixson Endowed Scholarship – she exhibits her commitment to helping students have an improved quality of life through education.
Mixson was honored to have the Wallace Campus in Dothan Writing Center bear her name.
“Writing skills are essential not only for educational purposes but essential for the work place as well,” Mixson said. “These skills are so important to having a meaningful, productive personal life.”
The writing center first opened its doors in the spring of 2014. Each semester, the writing center helps students in one-on-one sessions with writing assignments, resume building, scholarship applications and creative writing.
Since its inception, the writing center has completed more than 15,000 one-on-one appointments with WCC students. The writing center has also held numerous workshops assisting with general composition, job materials and reading comprehension, and hosted Open Mic Nights to highlight student creativity and talent.
The writing center has employed more than 20 student tutors who have graduated from Wallace Community College to transfer to universities throughout the region, including Auburn University, University of Alabama, The University of Alabama at Birmingham, Auburn University-Montgomery, Troy University, Savannah College of Art and Design and the University of Montevallo.
For more information on the Dr. Imogene Mathison Mixson Writing Center, contact Phillip Pinyan at ppinyan@wallace.edu.