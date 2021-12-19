WCCD names writing center after Mixson

Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) recently recognized the contributions of former Wallace administrator Dr. Imogene Mathison Mixson at a naming ceremony officially naming the Dr. Imogene Mathison Mixson Writing Center in her honor.

“The college is proud to honor Dr. Imogene Mathison Mixson for the tremendous imprint she has made on this institution, as well as on the entire Alabama Community College System during her tenure of service,” said Dr. Linda Young, WCCD president. “Dr. Mixson spent her professional career encouraging others to work hard at every task and to achieve their dreams no matter what obstacles appeared before them.”

Mixson began her career in the community college system as the English department chair at Enterprise State Junior College (now Enterprise State Community College). She then became an academic dean at Wallace, and later was interim president both of Wallace and of the Alabama Aviation and Technical College in Ozark.