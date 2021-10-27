WCCD receives a $245,297 grant for Applied Engineering program

Wallace Community College–Dothan was recently awarded a $245,297 grant from the Alabama Community College System’s Workforce Development Division for the college’s Applied Engineering Technology Program.

The grant will provide funding for new lab equipment and simulation software to be incorporated into the existing Applied Engineering Technology program on both the Wallace Campus in Dothan and the Sparks Campus in Eufaula.

“The award will provide equipment to address the growing need for training of industrial automation technicians, with a focus on mechanical knowledge and soft skills training using flexible delivery modes,” said WCCD Associate Dean, Career Tech Martha Compton. “WCCD collaborates with business and industry to make sure that we offer in-demand training and industry-recognized credentials, through short- and long-term credit and non-credit programs.”

The new technology will enhance the Applied Engineering program’s training in multi-craft maintenance with a focus on mechanical and electrical skills needed by entry-level workers as well as prepare students to earn their required certifications.

The local demand in fields like Industrial Machinery Mechanics is expected to grow from 690 employed in 2016 to 800 jobs projected by 2026, a 16.04% change with 1.49% projected job growth.