WCCD, SpectraCare expand partnership

Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) and SpectraCare Health Systems have expanded their partnership to include an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) on both the Wallace campus in Dothan and the Sparks campus in Eufaula.

The initial partnership, launched in the fall of 2021, was designed to meet the mental health needs of Wallace students. This expansion will allow Wallace faculty and staff access to the SpectraCare mental health care as well.

“I am delighted that the college can expand these services to our staff and faculty,” said Mickey Baker, WCCD dean of Student Affairs & Sparks Campus. “Since some are part of the Sandwich Generation, the challenges of caring for both children and aging parents have become mentally exhausting during this pandemic. With the assistance of SpectraCare, our staff and faculty will have access to mental health support 24 hours per day, seven days per week.”

“Wallace Community College genuinely cares about the well-being of our faculty, staff and students, and this expanded partnership with SpectraCare to provide mental health services to our employees affirms this commitment,” said Dr. Ryan Spry, WCCD director of Student and Campus Services. “We are appreciative of all those involved who have made this vision a reality!”

Melissa Kirkland, SpectraCare chief executive officer, reports as employees are experiencing increased stress, anxiety, worries and fears, employers like WCCD are concerned about how to help provide support to their employees.

“Taking care of our mental health needs has never been so important,” says Kirkland. “SpectraCare is pleased to partner with WCCD once gain to insure everyone has access to the care they need.”

Kirkland states it is important for individuals in need to access mental health care quickly and easily, and Wallace faculty and staff will have access to a toll-free telephone number to be connected to care. Virtual counseling sessions are available if needed, and the sessions are available at no cost. If necessary, family counseling can also be offered.