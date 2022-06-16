WCCD to host Camp Wallace on Dothan, Eufaula campuses

Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) will hold its annual Camp Wallace (formerly known as Kids College), a summer youth day program focusing on STEM and art activities for upcoming first through ninth graders.

Camp Wallace will consist of four different themed sessions headed up by WCCD instructors on the Wallace Campus in Dothan and the Sparks Campus in Eufaula in June and July. The cost for each session is $120 per participant, and parents/guardians can sign up participants online at wallace.edu/wfd.

“The college is always excited to play a role in educating our youth. Our summer programs provide students with an opportunity to come to our campuses and experience both fun and enriching activities. We hope that new friendships will be made and their passion for learning will grow,” said Kecia Forehand, WCCD Workforce Development coordinator.

The Wallace Campus in Dothan sessions are:

» Coding – Creating Fun Graphics and Games through Coding

7th – 9th Graders

Tuesday, June 21 – Thursday, June 23 from 8 a.m. to noon

» Camp Creative – Arts, Crafts and Experiments

1st – 3rd Graders

Monday, June 27 – Thursday, June 30

Session One: 8-11:30 a.m.

Session Two: 1-4:30 p.m.

» Full S.T.E.A.M Ahead – Engineering and Art Activities

4th – 6th Graders

Monday, July 18 – Thursday, July 21

Session One: 8-11:30 a.m.

Session Two: 1:30-4:30 p.m.

The Sparks Campus in Eufaula session is:

» Young Creators Workshop

Monday, July 18 – Thursday, July 21

Session One: 1st – 3rd graders; 8-11:30 a.m.

Session Two: 4th – 6th graders; 1-4:30 p.m.

For more Camp Wallace session information, contact Forehand at kforehand@wallace.eedu or 334-556-2219 or visit wallace.edu/wfd.