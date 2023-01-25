Williams, Finlayson receive awards

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Medical Center Barbour presented the 2022 B.A.S.S. and Daisy Foundation Awards to the winners. JenniAnne Williams, RN, received the Daisy Foundation Award, and Allen Finlayson, pharmacist, received the B.A.S.S. Award. Amanda Chapman, ER Registration, received the Honorable Mention B.A.S.S. Certificate.

The Daisy Foundation Award was founded in 1999 by the family of Patrick Barnes to honor nurses. Medical Center Barbour founded the B.A.S.S. Award to recognize employees.

The nominees for the B.A.S.S. and Daisy Awards were chosen by fellow co-workers, patient families or patients and received a nomination pin. The recipients of the awards were chosen by the nomination committee in which all nominee names were blinded from the committee to vote on the most deserving of the B.A.S.S. and Daisy Award from the nomination ballots.