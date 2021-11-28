 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wiregrass youth participant in Chick Chain Project
0 Comments

Wiregrass youth participant in Chick Chain Project

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wiregrass youth participant in Chick Chain Project

Pictured, from left to right, are Barbour County 4-H winners Robert Fant, John Puckett and Evan Fant.

 Submitted Photo

Wiregrass youth, representing Barbour, Crenshaw, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties, have been participating in the Southeast Alabama 4-H Chick Chain Project since June when they received 10 pullet chicks to raise.

Breed choices were Dominque, Rhode Island Red, Buff Orpington and Easter Egger. The project encourages youth to follow the process of producing healthy chickens by providing housing, nutrition and biosecurity.

The final step of the Chick Chain Project was Nov. 12 at the National Peanut Festival’s 4-H Chick Chain Poultry show and auction. All birds were inspected and evaluated by poultry specialists to ensure healthiness. During the poultry show, youth demonstrated their knowledge and handling of poultry to experienced judges. They could also enter a record book portfolio that detailed their poultry adventures and budget, an educational project and sponsorship money.

Barbour county participants include John Puckett (junior division) who placed second in sponsorship collection, second in Record Book, third for Showmanship and won the Jerry Wayne Abner Spirit award. Puckett’s Buff Orpingtons won the county’s blue ribbon.

The Fant brothers entered their Dominique chickens and placed second at the county level.

Evan Fant (intermediate division) placed eighth in Record Book and fourth for Showmanship. Robert Fant (senior I division) who fourth in Record Book and third for Showmanship.

The night concluded with an auction of all Chick Chain birds. Proceeds went back to the participants.

Contact the Barbour County Extension Office/4-H at 334-687-5688 for more information about Chick Chain and other youth programming.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christmas in Eufaula
Special Sections

Christmas in Eufaula

  • Updated

The holidays in historic Eufaula, AL isn’t about checking things off of a list, walls filled with murals or fighting crowds. It is an ongoing …

Eufaula’s Hidden Gems
Special Sections

Eufaula’s Hidden Gems

  • Updated

Eufaula is home to many spectacular shops and tourist attractions but there are some hidden gems that newcomers to the city might not be aware…

Get in the group
Special Sections

Get in the group

  • Updated

Whether you’re new in town or just want to get more active in the community, there are numerous organizations to get involved with in Eufaula.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert