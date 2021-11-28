Wiregrass youth participant in Chick Chain Project

Wiregrass youth, representing Barbour, Crenshaw, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties, have been participating in the Southeast Alabama 4-H Chick Chain Project since June when they received 10 pullet chicks to raise.

Breed choices were Dominque, Rhode Island Red, Buff Orpington and Easter Egger. The project encourages youth to follow the process of producing healthy chickens by providing housing, nutrition and biosecurity.

The final step of the Chick Chain Project was Nov. 12 at the National Peanut Festival’s 4-H Chick Chain Poultry show and auction. All birds were inspected and evaluated by poultry specialists to ensure healthiness. During the poultry show, youth demonstrated their knowledge and handling of poultry to experienced judges. They could also enter a record book portfolio that detailed their poultry adventures and budget, an educational project and sponsorship money.

Barbour county participants include John Puckett (junior division) who placed second in sponsorship collection, second in Record Book, third for Showmanship and won the Jerry Wayne Abner Spirit award. Puckett’s Buff Orpingtons won the county’s blue ribbon.

The Fant brothers entered their Dominique chickens and placed second at the county level.