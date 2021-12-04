Women in Welding program wins Project of the Year award

Wallace Community College-Dothan’s Women in Welding program was recently awarded Project of the Year by the Wiregrass Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D) Council.

The Women in Welding program was a collaboration between WCCD Workforce Development, Wiregrass RC&D and Lincoln Electric, and provided workshops on the Wallace Campus in Dothan and the Sparks Campus in Eufaula in early 2021 for females 16 years old and older who were interested in welding.

Though the Wiregrass RC&D-funded grant targeted non-traditional students, it was also a chance for female high school students who were interested in welding through dual enrollment to get a firsthand look at Wallace programs to see if a welding career could potentially be a good fit for them.

The Wiregrass RC&D grant enabled WCCD to provide the workshops and materials at no cost to the participating students.

“Our hope was that the workshops would empower women to see the earning potential they have in our community’s welding industry,” says Joe Johnson, director of Workforce Development at WCCD. “We were grateful to partner with Wiregrass RC&D to offer the welding workshops in Houston and Barbour counties.