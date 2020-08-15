Writer upset about neighbor's roaming pets

Dear Editor,
We moved to Eufaula almost 14 years ago because we were looking to settle down and plan our retirement future. We moved from high stress, profile corporate driven jobs to more local positions and a more relaxed lifestyle we love. We were able slow down a bit and ease into our aging process gracefully. We love Eufaula, Alabama.
This whole COVID-19 and what has appeared to be newsworthy chaos and entitlement with the younger generation left me thinking a lot about people in general.
I've been in the nursing and mental Health field for more than 40 years and am quite empathetic and caring, not just because of my profession but because of my deep Christian faith. I truly believe one should do unto others as they would want done to them.
I say this because I live at the Country Club of Alabama.. It is not subject to the city laws pertaining to pets. Although cats don't have to be leashed, they MUST stay on your property.
I have a neighbor who adopted a stray cat. This cat runs freely. The cat can be found in my shrubs, under our vehicles, drinking out of my porch fountain, sunning on my driveway, sleeping on my patio furniture, etc. When my neighbors moved in, they allowed their small dog to roam freeing in the garage and yard without a lease. It attempted to charge my dog while it growled and came into my yard. There I stood in my yard with a lease on my dog who was trying to relieve himself.
My dog lives inside my house and always exits with a leash. Recently, he broke his leash chasing the cat, causing my husband to lose his balance and almost fall.
My dog at first was amused and intrigued by these animals roaming free. You see in his training classes all the other animals are on leases too. The other pets on the walking trail, Tractor Supply and other places allowed have to have a leash attached. I say this because since COVID-19 we don't get to visit those places as often.
My dog has to watch this cat invade our personal spaces through a window and he's not happy to say the least.
My dog has great resentment that this cat comes to our property. The dog wants to chase the cat when it finds it under our car in the driveway or other places. My neighbor recently threatened to kill my dog. My cool headed husband just said, “OK, now we know where to send the police first.”
Entitlement doesn't stop with just young people. It is a failure to look in the mirror and see how you have contributed to the issue. Entitled adults often cannot see their own faults. Age does not sidestep common courtesy. Be the person you wish others to be.
To me it is simple keep your cat or dog from wandering around outside. Take your dog out on a lease. Your animals are a distraction for others and can cause injury to people trying to do the right thing.
For now, I will be forced to put up more surveillance cameras to catch others who are negligent. Some people complain and gossip but fail to mention their role in situations.
For those that gossip, shame on you.
The neighbor’s house is for sale, hope it sells quickly.
Ali Davis-Walker
Eufaula
