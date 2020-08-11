Extension Service to offer Beef Systems Short Course

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System, in partnership with the Alabama Beef Systems and Forage Focus Program, will host a Beef Systems Short Course at the Texasville Community House, located at 2429 Co. Rd. 53, Texasville, on Sept. 8, 10, 15, and 17. Lectures are set to begin at 6 p.m. each night for those interested in learning more about the beef business in Alabama.
The multi-night lecture series covers the fundamentals of beef production and is geared for new and limited experience producers. There is a $40 registration fee, and all participants will receive a copy of the Extension’s recently updated Alabama Beef Handbook.
Topics to be covered include forages and nutrition; herd health, reproduction, and genetics; record keeping and environmental stewardship; and economics and meat science.
Registration is limited to 25 participants due to spacing requirements for the meeting facility. To register, go to https://secure.touchnet.net/C20021_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=3960&SINGLESTORE=true.
There will not be food served during the meetings.
For more information, contact Rickey Hudson at 334-726-6814 or by email at hudsorg@aces.edu.
To find other locations, visit the Extension’s website at https://www.aces.edu/blog/topics/beef-resources/beef-systems-short-course/
