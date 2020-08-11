You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Extension Service to offer Beef Systems Short Course
0 comments

Extension Service to offer Beef Systems Short Course

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System, in partnership with the Alabama Beef Systems and Forage Focus Program, will host a Beef Systems Short Course at the Texasville Community House, located at 2429 Co. Rd. 53, Texasville, on Sept. 8, 10, 15, and 17. Lectures are set to begin at 6 p.m. each night for those interested in learning more about the beef business in Alabama.

The multi-night lecture series covers the fundamentals of beef production and is geared for new and limited experience producers. There is a $40 registration fee, and all participants will receive a copy of the Extension’s recently updated Alabama Beef Handbook.

Topics to be covered include forages and nutrition; herd health, reproduction, and genetics; record keeping and environmental stewardship; and economics and meat science.

Registration is limited to 25 participants due to spacing requirements for the meeting facility. To register, go to https://secure.touchnet.net/C20021_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=3960&amp;SINGLESTORE=true.

There will not be food served during the meetings.

For more information, contact Rickey Hudson at 334-726-6814 or by email at hudsorg@aces.edu.

To find other locations, visit the Extension’s website at https://www.aces.edu/blog/topics/beef-resources/beef-systems-short-course/

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Coffee County arrests

Coffee County sheriff's deputies made several arrests from July 26 to Aug. 1, including those for drug possession and domestic violence.

News

Zion Chapel to build $4 million gym

The Coffee County Board of Education voted Thursday night to accept a $4 million bid for the construction of a new gym at Zion Chapel High School.

Ford seeks parole
Eufaula Tribune

Ford seeks parole

Ventress Correctional Center inmate, Marcus Antonio Ford, will go before the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles for a parole hearing on Thu…

News

Personnel actions approved

The Enterprise Board of Education recently approved multiple personnel actions, including resignations, leave, transfers and hires.

Watch Now: Related Video

Line of voters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert