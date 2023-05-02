Flanked by Enterprise Fire Fighters, Mayor William E. Cooper proclaimed Thursday, May 4, as Firefighter Appreciation Day in the City of Enterprise.

“Firefighters face immeasurable risks every time they answer a call, demonstrating the highest degree of selflessness, bravery, and concern for their fellow citizens,” Cooper said. “They are always ready and willing to respond to fires and other emergencies in our community.”

The Enterprise Fire Department is made up of 50 firefighters, “heroic individuals who define the true meaning of valor and selflessness,” Cooper said. “Each of us has a greater sense of security knowing these men and women are well prepared.”

“I’m proud to be a part of this group,” Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis said. “I have a great deal of respect for each and every member of our department, as well as every department across the world. Nationwide, there are very few differences between departments. We are all filled with driven, concerned individuals who are willing to be their brother’s keeper.”

The proclamation signing coincides with International Firefighters’ Day and National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. Both events honor and remember the sacrifice of fallen firefighters. The City of Enterprise will participate in the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s "Light the Night" event by turning the lights red on the water tower on Boll Weevil Circle. The tower will be lighted red May 4-7.

“Firefighters in the City of Enterprise exemplify the highest level of public service through their courage and commitment to the highest standards of professionalism maintained through frequent training,” Cooper said. “Firefighters provide life safety education, installing fire alarms and distributing information on fire prevention, while working to prevent disasters before they occur.”

Just last month, the Enterprise Fire Department distributed nearly 100 smoke alarms to Enterprise residents. The biannual smoke detector blitz includes firefighters going door-to-door to offer free smoke alarms and installation, if needed. The goal is for every home in Enterprise to have a working smoke alarm.