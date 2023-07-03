A veterans service organization's first Summer Fest drew a large crowd of people to the Culpepper Park in Dadeville on Saturday.

Attendees braved the heat to visit the more than 20 vendors and food trucks, participate in children’s activities, sit inside a Friends of Army Aviation vintage UH-1 helicopter and listen to live entertainment provided by Alan Wayne, Travis Parker and Roscoe Kahumoku.

The inaugural event was sponsored by the Southeast Alabama American Veterans Post 7.

“It was our hope that this event would serve to bring our community closer together and lift everyone’s spirits as we ring in Independence Day,” said AMVET Post 7 Commander Kevin Turley, who also serves as the executive director of the state AMVETS. “Because it was a ‘first,’ we didn’t know exactly how many attendees to anticipate but we are pleased with the turnout and appreciate the city of Daleville and each of our partners for making this event possible.”

The event featured a patriotic costume contest for pets and the winner was Petal Schultz with her sparkly red, white and blue neck bow, fur baby of Jessica Shultz. Her prize was a free spa day at Awesome Dog Grooming of Daleville.

Membership in the Southeast Alabama AMVETS Post 7 is open to all currently serving or honorably discharged service members of the U. S. Armed Forces to include Reserve and National Guard members.

Charter members hail from Daleville, Enterprise, Chancellor, Elba, and Newton.

AMVETS also aids veterans filing their VA claims, scholarships, warrior reintegration, career assistance, and more. Free mental counseling is also available in partnership with the Military Support Group and Care Counseling, LLC. For more information on AMVETS Post 7 call (334) 379-8286.