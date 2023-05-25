Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FORT MOORE — “We gather here today to pay tribute to two American heroes, Lt. Gen. Harold Moore and his wife, Julia Moore who were dedicated to each other, their children, and above all, soldiers and their Families.” said Maj. Gen. Curtis A. Buzzard, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Moore commanding general.

Buzzard made his remarks during a redesignation ceremony that officially renamed Fort Benning as Fort Moore May 11 at historic Doughboy Memorial Stadium on post.

“We are the home of the Army’s maneuver fighting force. Since its establishment over a century ago, this Army post has symbolized strength, courage and sacrifice. As we redesignate it today, we reaffirm our commitment to those values and the men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting our nation,” said Buzzard.

Together, Hal and Julie Moore embody the very best of our military and the very best of our nation,” the general continued. “They were dedicated to their country, committed to their family, and inspired generations of soldiers to follow in their footsteps.”

Buzzard praised the Moore’s lasting contributions to soldiers, military families, the Army and the nation. Their ties to then Fort Benning dated back to the mid-1960s when Hal commanded a battalion of 7th Cavalry Regiment Soldiers stationed at Fort Benning. The movie “We Were Soldiers,” based on a booked penned by Moore along with Joseph Galloway, depicts the battle of Landing Zone X-Ray in Vietnam’s Ia Drang Valley in which the unit faced a much larger enemy force.

During the battle, Hal Moore, then a lieutenant colonel, exhibited a level of leadership that inspired his troops and won the fight. That leadership was echoed by Julia Moore as she worked to take care of Army families back home in the aftermath of the battle.

“We believe the redesignation of Fort Benning is unique in that, by Hal and Julie Moore’s example, the Army continues to recognize Army Families as essential to Army readiness and mission accomplishment,” said David Moore, son of Hal and Julie and a retired Army colonel who followed closely in his father’s footsteps. “Fort Moore stands alone since this rededication is not solely about a name or one person’s achievements — but, instead, is about personal character, represented by Army values, reinforcing the fundamental truth that soldiers fight as a team.”

All five of Hal and Julie’s children attended the ceremony honoring their parents. Julie passed away in 2004. Hal, a 1945 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, rose to the rank of lieutenant general before retiring from the Army and later passed away in 2017.

Fort Moore recognizes Hal Moore’s life as a decorated and highly regarded commander of the Vietnam War and his wife, Julie Moore, who, as a leader of Army Family programs changed how the military cares for the widows of fallen soldiers. Fort Moore honors the fighting spirit of U.S. Army Soldiers, their families, survivors of the fallen, our nation’s veterans and military spouses’ invaluable contributions to combat readiness.

“The renaming of this post in Hal and Julie’s honor will serve as a beacon to inspire the many young men and women who follow them with honor, integrity and allegiance in service to their country,” said retired Army Col. Tony Nadal in his ceremony remarks. “It’s leaders like Lt. Gen. Moore who set the example for the rest of us to follow. His character, competence and professionalism were evident in everything he did and every part of his life.”

Marking the end of one era and the beginning of another, Col. Colin Mahle, Fort Benning garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Sanchez, garrison command sergeant major, cased the Fort Benning colors early in the ceremony. The two leaders then uncased the new Fort Moore colors, marking the official transition to the new post name.

“The home of the infantry and armor, where all maneuver Soldiers and leaders begin their careers, will now be named after two people who fully embody the values we work to instill in soldiers every day,” Buzzard stated earlier. “Fort Moore is a name our soldiers and our mission deserve, because when recruits sign on to be all they can be in the Army, they come here to be more.”

The mission of Fort Moore is to produce trained and combat-ready soldiers and leaders, develop the maneuver force, and provide first-class quality of life for soldiers, civilians and Army families.

In addition to the installation name, the post plans to adjust naming of real properties, buildings, and roads as part of a multi-phased process to implement all approved recommendations of the Naming Commission, authorized by the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act and directed by the Department of Defense.

Fort Moore will continue to work closely with community leaders while remaining committed to partnerships throughout the Chattahoochee Valley.