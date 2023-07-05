FORT NOVOSEL— Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commanding general, led the USAACE and garrison command teams in the cutting of the Army birthday cake at Big Mike’s June 14. The cake cutting celebrated the 248th birthday of the U.S. Army, and also the 50th birthday of the Training and Doctrine Command.
Second Lt. Daniel Page, D Company, 1st Battalion, 145th Aviation Regiment, represented the youngest soldier, while Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael A. Corsaro, chief warrant officer of the Aviation Branch, represented the oldest. Robert C. Doerer, deputy to the commanding general, represented Department of the Army civilians at the cake cutting ceremony.