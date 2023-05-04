FORT NOVOSEL — Fort Novosel honored its top volunteers during its 2022 Volunteer of the Year Recognition Ceremony April 19 in The Landing.

The theme this year was shining a light on the people and causes that inspire us to serve, and the words inspire and serve are “two great words to describe this group of people here who have been so gracious with their time in volunteering for our community,” said CW5 Michael L. Lewis Jr., chief warrant officer of the Aviation Branch who spoke at the event.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Vernon Johnson, Directorate of Human Resources volunteer coordinator, presented a ceremonial check to Col. Robert J. Holcombe, garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher T. Doss, garrison command sergeant major, for $625,000, representative of the wages saved by the community’s volunteers donation of their time and efforts.

“You volunteers, what you do is you enable our community to provide a vast array of services, exceptional services, supporting our Soldiers, our families and the mission here at Fort Novosel,” Lewis said. “Today, we really want to recognize all of the Soldiers, the family members, the Soldiers for Life and the civilians who have dedicated their time and talents to volunteer in our community.”

Volunteers support the community in a variety of ways in a variety of places, such as Parker Elementary School, youth sports, family readiness groups, the chapel, community cleanup projects, special events and so much more, he said.

Pointing to the check, Lewis added that “367 people created that check with 19,972 volunteer hours. That’s about 156 hours per individual who volunteered last year. That’s incredible, it really is.”

Before the 2022 Volunteer of the Year winners were announced, Lewis presented certificates to more than a hundred volunteers who spent hundreds of hours selflessly serving the community.

“Again, a heartfelt thanks for all that you do for the Novosel community –our Soldiers, our families, our civilians and Soldiers for Life benefit from what you do every day,” he said. “Thank you all for inspiring us, for your selfless service and for being the heart of Fort Novosel and the Army.”

Fort Novosel’s 2022 Volunteers of the Year are listed below.

Youth Volunteer of the Year – Piper Burke

Adult Volunteer of the Year – Dawn Bescoe-Laycock

Active-Duty Volunteer of the Year – Staff Sgt. Matthew Vecchione

Family Volunteers of the Year – Bennett and Amanda Monday

Helping Hand Award – Jeanine Stancil

Lifetime Achievement Award – Chrissie Lance and Elesa Johnson