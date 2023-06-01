FORT NOVOSEL — After more than 50 years of public service, a logistics management specialist with the Logistics Readiness Center retired May 23 during a luncheon at Fort Novosel’s Divots Restaurant and Grille.

William Rymer III received a ceremonial sword from Donald Sankey, chief of plans and operations at the LRC, who added, “Job well done, sir.”

Rymer will end a long and illustrious career working for the federal government as a Sailor, Soldier and an Army civilian June 30, including more than 37 years with the LRC.

Rymer’s military service began with the U.S. Navy as an aviation electricians mate on the USS Hancock from 1968-1970. He served in the Army for 12 years, including assignments in Korea and Turkey working as the installation traffic manager. He moved to Fort Rucker in 1979, calling this area home ever since.

“Be kind, one to another. That’s what I’ve tried to do,” Rymer told his colleagues at the luncheon.

Sarah Oglesby, chief of the LRC Supply and Services Division, echoed that sentiment by saying, “I don’t think I’ve ever heard him say anything bad about anybody in all these years,” adding that he is an amazing and humble man whose calming presence will be missed.

Rymer said that the best job he held during his career was as a mortuary affairs officer with the Directorate of Logistics. He said he felt very fulfilled in that position because of the importance of coordinating with the families of deceased veterans to ensure proper burial services were conducted.

He also offered parting advice to his co-workers. “One, know what your (position description) says. Read it, reread it and reread it. Two, put it in a workbook and practice, practice, practice. Three, the rest will take care of itself.”