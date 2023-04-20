FORT NOVOSEL PUBLIC AFFAIRS

FORT NOVOSEL — Fort Novosel is observing Child Abuse Prevention Month throughout April.

The theme for this year’s observance is MilParents Rock, which recognizes the challenges and obstacles military families face, according to Joy D. McCormick, Fort Novosel Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program Manager.

“Observing Child Abuse Prevention Month is important because no parent is perfect,” she said. “Child Abuse Prevention Month shines light on events and resources for parents to become more knowledgeable and better equipped. It is creating community support for families and is building the foundation to end child abuse.”

All parents should learn about the resources available to them because it can help them be successful in their supportive roles, McCormick added.

“Being a trusted adult, knowing the signs of abuse and neglect, and knowing how and where to report are very important tools to make them successful,” she said. “Ready and resilient not only applies to our soldiers, but to our families also.

“Children are the future of our nation,” McCormick said. “It is our job to ensure they grow up with a strong, supportive system. Child abuse prevention is not a one-month assignment — it goes on every day of every year. Without every one of us doing our part, we cannot say our Army is fully ready to build a strong and resilient community.”

People can find out more about preventing child abuse and effective parenting at Military OneSource (https://www.militaryonesource.mil/), and ACS hosts a library with many books and resources to check out in Bldg. 5700, Rm. 350. The Fort Novosel New Parent Support Program also has many resources for military families. “Off post, there are also great resources like The Exchange Center that offer different training, programs and classes to prevent child abuse,” she added.

McCormick said that the most important thing for parents to remember about preventing child abuse is if they are having a rough day to take a break, or a timeout, for 5-10 minutes to recollect themselves. They should also educate themselves on positive parenting methods and seek assistance, if they need it.

As for people who witness or suspect child abuse, “If you see something, say something,” she said. “Always call the appropriate authorities – do not overlook the situation even though it may be scary or hard. It isn’t your place to investigate – leave that to the professionals. It is your place to report!”

On post, people can call the military police at (334) 255-2222, the family advocacy program at (334) 255-7029 and the local community department of human resources at (334)774-5111.

While many events and activities have already taken place during the month, Fort Novosel will continue to offer ways for people to have fun, learn and show their support for child abuse prevention efforts.

For more events, visit https://www.facebook.com/ftnovoselmwr/.

To find out more about child abuse prevention and effective parenting, visit http://www.militaryonesource.mil/MilParentPower.