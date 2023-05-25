Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FORT NOVOSEL — In a move to make visiting Fort Novosel more convenient for those who don’t hold military credentials, people who need to secure a standard visitor pass can now do it online through the Army Visitor Pre-Registration System.

The change allows people to apply for and receive a 30-day pass on their own schedule, not just during visitor control center hours at the Daleville and Ozark gates, according to Brian Bowman, Directorate of Public Safety physical security specialist.

“This is a great capability,” Bowman said. “People who want to visit Fort Novosel, say to visit the museum or a graduation ceremony, or to visit friends or family, they don’t necessarily have to come to a visitor control center anymore. They can apply online and if they are approved, they can arrive at one of the access control points, scan their driver’s license or valid form of identification they used to get approval and come straight on the installation. It’s too easy.”

To use the online system, people just need to visit https://pass.aie.army.mil/ with any internet-connected device. The Fort Novosel website will also feature links to the site. Once on the system, just select Army, then Fort Novosel and next follow the instructions on the screen.

Visitors will need valid government-issued picture identification, such as a driver's license, state-issued ID, or passport, to obtain a visitor access card, Bowman said. They will enter some personal information into the system to allow security officials to perform a background check through the National Law Enforcement Telecommunications System and National Crime Information Center.

If using the online system to apply for a visitor pass, people need to make their request between five and 30 days before their visit, he said. People will be notified of approval or disapproval via text message once the request has been processed. The pass will be valid for 30 days from the first day of their visit.

While the online process does allow people to skip visiting the VCCs for a pass, Bowman strongly recommends they drop by the VCCs during their operating hours to obtain a paper copy of their pass in case their ID can’t be verified electronically because of issues with the electronic scanning system.

“That paper copy will get them on post, if that’s the case,” he said.

Bowman added that officials welcome feedback – positive and negative – on people’s experiences with the new system.

For more information on the new system or visitation policies, visit https://home.army.mil/novosel/index.php/visit, or call (334) 255-0607.