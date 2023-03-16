FORT RUCKER — Fort Rucker recently installed 12 solar charging stations around post to help prepare for receiving government electric vehicles later this year.

The move will ultimately help Fort Rucker meet President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14057 on Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability, as well as Army Materiel Command and Installation Management Command energy goals, according to Alana Klosky, Directorate of Public Works installation energy manager.

The new chargers are for government vehicles only and will help the post meet the order that requires the Department of Defense to transition its non-tactical vehicle fleet to 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2027 for light-duty acquisitions and 2035 for medium- and heavy-duty acquisitions, she added.

“In support of EO 14057, AMC and IMCOM issued contracts through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville Center with architecture, engineering and planning firms to execute planning efforts that will identify short-, mid- and long-term development strategies to install EV charging facilities at 54 installations. Fort Rucker is currently working toward accomplishing a master plan of EVCF around the installation.”

Fort Rucker’s new solar charging stations are also part of IMCOM’s initiative to transition to electric non-tactical vehicles by 2035 in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support AMC’s transition to EVs, Klosky said.

There has been a noticeable increase in personally owned EVs around the installation, she added.

“Fort Rucker is taking steps in providing charging infrastructure to support our growing POV EV community,” Klosky said. “For POVs, DPW recently installed a ChargePoint charging station in the parking lot of Bldg. 5700. This is a dual-port charger that is available 24/7. The (recreational vehicle) campground at Lake Tholocco offers EV charging, as well.”

To charge at Lake Tholocco, call outdoor recreation at (334) 255-4234 for availability, details and pricing. Base housing residents with EVs should contact Corvias to install charging equipment.

IMCOM is exploring the contractor-owned/contractor-operated model and developing a tariff model for expanding the availability of chargers for POVs, she said.

Klosky reminds everyone that just because there is an outlet available, they are not permitted to receive free electricity from the government via an extension cord to a government building. “Such would be a violation of federal law, the Joint Ethics Regulation, and a safety hazard,” she said. “Private on-post charging must be conducted at a safe, dedicated charging station.”