Freed-Hardeman University held its spring commencement exercises in mid-May where approximately 286 students received degrees. Graduates received baccalaureate, graduate and certificates, licensures, and associate’s degrees.

Among the graduating class is Ashton Sexton of Enterprise, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work.

FHU alumna Sheerah Davis was the commencement speaker. Davis, who has 25 years of human resources experience, is the Global HR Lead and Chief People Officer for Dentsu Sports International, Incorporated, a global sports business network.

Following Davis’ remarks, FHU President David R. Shannon shared words of encouragement on social media. “Congratulations to our graduates! Just as with physical families, you leave home but don’t stop being family. So until the next time we see you, live for His glory! Second, I want to express deep appreciation to our faculty and staff for their selfless service and their genuine love for students and each other. Being among these students, faculty, staff, administration, board, alums, and friends is truly a blessing.”

