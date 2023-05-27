Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Meet our Pet of the Week, Frodo. He is one of our newest residents at SOS Animal Shelter.

Frodo initially showed up as a stray at one of our staff’s home, and she saw that Frodo was very friendly, social, and a great candidate for our family of cats here at SOS. After his vetting, he graduated up to our cat room and has done wonderfully.

Frodo has explored the cattery and found his favorite spot, right in the front enjoying the comforts of the cool AC blowing on his golden locks. He sits by the door and greets all the new visitors. He has also learned that this is the entry for the staff as they come in with treats, toys and his favorite, people looking to adopt.

Frodo is one smart fella and we know he won’t last long. He has already hatched a plan, and he is working daily toward his goal; to find a forever family. Frodo is estimated to be one to two years of age. He has been neutered, feline leukemia tested, and has received all his vaccines. He can, of course, also be microchipped for just $10, and comes with a seven-day home trial to ensure he is a great fit for your home. Frodo is eager to meet you, so stop in today and meet the newest member of your family.

SOS really appreciates donations. These are some of the things we always need. Purina Cat Naturals dry food (olive green bag), Kitten Chow dry food, Bleach (any brand), Pine Pellets Horse bedding (used for cat litter), Purina One dog food, laundry detergent (any brand). Please check out our wishlists on Amazon and Chewy for other needed items. We also welcome volunteers at the shelter, and at our monthly dog washes through the summer.