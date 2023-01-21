 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gabby is SOS Shelter Pet of the Week

Gabby enjoys people watching and likes to sit back and observe.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Gabby is the Pet of the Week.

Her name is Gabby, but some people call her “the Gabster.” She is one of the long-term residents of SOS Animal Shelter having been there since 2020.

She enjoys people watching and likes to sit back and observe. If you are looking for a laid-back lady who just wants to lounge around and look out the window, she may be a great fit for you.

She is fully vetted and current on vaccinations so stop in today and consider adopting a long resident of SOS.

SOS always appreciates donations. These are some of the things always needed: Purina Cat Naturals dry food in the olive green bag, Kitten Chow dry food, any brand of bleach; Pine Pellets Horse bedding to be used for cat litter, Purina One dog food, and any brand of laundry detergent.

Please check out the SOS Shelter wish lists on Amazon and Chewy for other needed items. Volunteers at the shelter and at the monthly dog washes through the summer are always welcome and appreciated.

