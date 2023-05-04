On April 20, Enterprise State Community College honored several students who planned to complete technical career training through the college’s Mechatronics program during the NC3 National Letter of Intent Signing Day.

This national signing day event, sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3), mirrors the NCAA’s National Signing Day for athletes who commit to play sports in college. It is designed to honor students who are entering a technical field and to celebrate the dignity of work.

This year, Enterprise State participated in this event with 74 institutions across the country. Jennifer George, Zaydrian Daniels, Brandon Watson, James Mock, and Seth Daugherty officially signed their intent to pursue technical training with ESCC.

During the event, George also received the Skilled Trades – 3M Transformational Scholarship, a national scholarship through 3M and the National Coalition of Certification Centers. This scholarship provides schools the ability to build within the community by focusing on bridging gaps of inequality with the highest standards of skilled trades and education.

George is a graduating senior from Wicksburg High School. She said she hopes to “get more into electronics and technology” through the Mechatronics program.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” George said, stating she’s excited to start the program in the fall. “This is something that I’ve wanted to do, get into a technical field with hands-on learning.”

George will also participate in the national scholarship reception with fellow scholarship recipients later this spring.

Individuals interested in pursuing technical training can still join the Mechatronics program at ESCC. Summer classes at the College begin on May 22, and fall classes start Aug. 21. Students can complete certifications, short-term certificates or a two-year associate degree.

For individuals interested in completing training through the Mechatronics program, applications can be completed online at escc.edu/apply. For questions about the program, contact recruiter Caitlin Cawley at ccawley@escc.edu.

Enterprise State Community College is a comprehensive community college that serves more than 2,000 students annually between its Enterprise campus, the Alabama Aviation College campus in Ozark, and the AAC site in Andalusia. Each campus and site currently fulfill the Alabama Community College System's mission for education and training that leads to high-wage, high-demand jobs in integral careers worldwide. Students can obtain associate degrees and certificates through multiple programs at the college.

As a global company, 3M is driving workforce representation, a culture of belonging, and equitable outcomes for our employees, businesses and communities through impactful social justice, diversity, equity & inclusion. 3M set a new global, education-focused goal to advance economic equity by creating five million unique STEM and Skilled Trades learning experiences for underrepresented individuals by the end of 2025. For the Skilled Trades area, this is meant to inspire and support future generations of skilled professionals to seek out careers in the important area of Skilled Trades.

NC3 was established to help build a workforce prepared to meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s industries by connecting employers and educational institutions in synergistic partnerships that foster effective training, elevation of skilled careers, and employment opportunities. In fulfilling its mission, NC3 builds deep industry-educational partnerships and develops, implements and sustains industry-recognized portable certifications built on national skills standards. We envision an industrial labor market where all workers have jobs they need to thrive and all companies have well-trained employees they need to operate and grow. Learn more at www.nc3.net.