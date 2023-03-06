Elba High School History Teacher Al Gilmore was selected as the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution John Coffee Chapter Outstanding Teacher of American History.

John Coffee DAR Historian Nell Gilmer submitted his package to State Historian Susan Moore and he was selected as the DAR State Outstanding Teacher of American History and will now compete for the national title.

Gilmore graduated from Troy University with a degree in Social Science and a minor in Political Science. His father, Lyvon Gilmore, was a teacher and administrator in the Alabama and Georgia public school system for over 32 years. His mother, Frances Gilmore, was a teacher in the Alabama public school system for 30 years before she retired. Gilmore's parents taught him the value of learning not just his own personal history, but the history of the country and the world. They taught him that looking into the past can help shape the future.

Gilmore has been a teacher for 16 years with the last five as a history teacher in the Elba school system. His teaching philosophy is simple; according to Gilmore, his students must be able to read and research information on their own and put that information into sentence or essay form.

"Most importantly, they must be able to answer the question 'why.' The students may have any point of view they choose, but if they cannot explain 'why' they believe the way they do, then their explanation has no real value," he said.