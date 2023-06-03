The Enterprise Fire Department wants the public to get fired up for the annual golf tournament benefitting the department’s Community Risk Reduction program.

The Second Annual Enterprise Fire Department Golf Tournament will be Saturday, July 1, at The Bridges at Tartan Pines in Enterprise. The tournament will have a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

“Funds raised from this tournament will directly benefit our goal of making sure every home in Enterprise has a working smoke detector,” Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis said. “Last year we were able to raise more than $6,000 for this cause and our Community Risk Reduction program and we hope to raise that much, if not more, this year.”

Participants can register for $75 per person or $300 per team. The goal is to have 100 golfers in the tournament. Sponsorships are also available at varying levels.

“Not only are we looking for golfers to play, but we are also asking for the community’s help in becoming a sponsor or by donating items that can serve as raffle prizes or silent auction items,” Battalion Chief Brian Beasley said. “We are grateful for Enterprise native and current New England Patriot Marcus Jones’ support of an autographed football for the event. That’s just one of the many items we hope will help raise funds that will go directly back into our community.”

For more information on how to get involved, contact the following:

Battalion Chief Cornelius Bolton: (334) 498-0309

Battalion Chief Brian Beasley: (334) 406-4587

The Bridges at Tartan Pines: (334) 393-800