It was another good day on the water for the Zion Chapel Bass Team. Team Padgett/Young walked away with a second-place finish with a weight of 14.44 pounds.

This tournament was stop number three of the East Alabama High School Bass Trail held at Lake Jordan March 11. Fifty boats registered for the tournament; 14 of the teams were from Georgia. Forty-two of the 50 boats weighed in, which confirms that it was a good day for fishing at Lake Jordan.

Lake Jordan, located twenty-five miles due north of the city of Montgomery, is a 6,800-acre impoundment on the Coosa River with 188 miles of shoreline. Lake Jordan was impounded by Alabama Power company in 1928; however, in 1967 Bouldin Dam was completed which impounded an adjacent basin that connects Lake Jordan by a short canal. Lake Jordan is very fertile and supports high densities of sport fish and forage species.

Most anglers, especially the Zion Chapel Bass Team, are very satisfied with the bass fishing on Lake Jordan because it has remained consistent during their four years of tournament fishing.

The ZCBT thanks Taylor Renfroe for being their captain and so many family members and community supporters for showing up for weigh-in.

They were back on the trail Saturday, March 25, at Lake Martin fishing the Alabama Bass Nation High School Trail Tiger Division.