A wooden cross was carried nearly two miles along part of Boll Weevil Circle Friday as part of the annual Good Friday Cross Walk sponsored by the Enterprise Ministers Fellowship.

Walkers of all ages from area churches gathered at the Lowes Parking Lot to begin the trek of nearly two miles that ended at the Boll Weevil Plaza Shopping Center behind Sonic.

“As we carry this cross down the hill, hopefully it is a witness, and encouragement to someone who hasn’t been in a church in a long time to consider joining their brothers and sisters in Christ this weekend,” said Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Pastor Jim Endrih on Good Friday. “Hopefully this will give them a little tap on the shoulder to encourage them.”

Along the walk, during which volunteers take turns carrying the 35-pound wooden cross, the group stops to pray and reflect on the seven last statements of Jesus Christ as he was crucified some 2,000 years ago, explained Danny Wiggins, Pastor of County Line Baptist Church. “We reflect on forgiveness, Salvation, relationship, need, distress, triumph and trust in the reunion with God.”

“We thank you, Lord, for the freedom to gather, worship and assemble,” Endrihs in his prayer preceding the walk.

The walkers were escorted by Enterprise Police Officers. “This government assistance doesn’t happen everywhere, so we thank the Lord for this,” he said.

Matthew Endrihs, 15, said they were doing it before he was born, while Emma McCray, 10th grader who attends Ino Baptist, started participating when she was in elementary school.