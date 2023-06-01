Charlene Goolsby spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club recently about the Day of Service recently held in Enterprise. She began by addressing the importance of servant leadership and explained the origins of the OSCAR Club. Service is something that should come to us naturally, and we should take advantage of every opportunity to help others.

The OSCAR Club is an anagram for “Outstanding Service Contributed And Recognized.” The club was founded in 1968 and has as its membership the women who have been recognized as the Woman of the Year, a program hosted by the Pilot Club. As members of the club, the women continue their commitment to serving their communities.

Five years ago, the OSCAR Club began the tradition of devoting one day a year for the community to come together to help those in need and improve the lives of others. The third Saturday in March has been designated the Day of Service in Enterprise. This year, Goolsby reported, 400 volunteers came out to work on various projects around town. Forty different groups volunteered to help spruce up the community and assist neighbors. There were 13 trash/litter projects around town, and Charlene noted some of the areas that needed attention.

Goolsby highlighted some of the projects that were completed on this year’s Day of Service:

The EHS football team participated in picking up trash and litter. This is just one way that the players give back to the community;

Young people from three different Methodist churches worked all day to prepare gift bags for the young people at Pathways;

The Altrusa Club prepared baskets of food and other items for families and elderly in need;

The members of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church cleaned the yards of eight elderly homeowners;

The attendees of Celebrate Recovery worked to clean and paint the equipment at Westside Park;

Books were donated to the Enterprise Library and the YMCA;

The Luncheon Pilot Club provided snacks to the employees at the Public Works Department;

The Enterprise High School Technology Center made the signs displayed around town advertising the Day of Service;

The Republican Women of Coffee County made Easter baskets for the residents of the Enterprise Nursing Home;

Hand-Up Enterprise gave out food and groceries and cooked hot dogs for the residents of Nell Court;

The Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department made Bates Stadium available to the OSCAR Club for its kick-off ceremony on the Day of Service;

The Enterprise Lions Club members cleaned up the wooded area behind Hardees restaurant and the former Office Depot building; and,

The Alpha Elite Lions, a travel ball team, also participated in the clean-up day, some coming from as far away as northwest Florida.

Having worked for many years with the Coffee County Habitat for Humanity, Goolsby noted also that the organization will begin a new home soon in Enterprise.

Lion Terry Cauthen thanked Goolsby for her presentation and gave her a Lions Challenge Coin. The Enterprise Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesday at the Enterprise Farmers’ Market. A catered lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., followed by a brief business meeting and a guest speaker.