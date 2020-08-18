Govan appointed to fill unexpired District Four term

The Barbour County Board of Education called a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 17, to appoint a member of the community to fill the unexpired term of Johnnie Helms, who resigned her seat during a July meeting of the board.
Yolanda Govan was appointed by the three county Board of Education members who signed into the Zoom meeting on Monday to fill the unexpired term for District Four. Govan will fill the remaining few months of the District Four seat term before a new board member is sworn in for that district in November. Voting for Govan to fill the remaining term was Shirley Johnson, Jackie Davis, and Ruby Jackson. It was not indicated that board member Jimmie Fryer signed on for the meeting.
Govan ran an unsuccessful campaign for the District Four seat earlier in the year and lost the election in the runoff election held in July. Beating Govan was Jean Kennedy, who won the election with 90 votes to Govan’s 50 votes. Kennedy will be sworn in after the November general election for the District Four Barbour County Board of Education seat.
Also approved during the special meeting was the Temporary Services Consultant Agreement for Shirley McLendon for compensatory services provided to the students remotely/virtually at the Barbour County Intermediate School during extended day/afterschool beginning at 4 p.m. CST., and the Temporary Service Consultant agreement for Sofia Ruffin-Hedrington. Hedrington will provide compensatory services to students remotely/virtually at the Barbour County High School during the 2020-2021 school year during extended day/afterschool beginning at 4 p.m. CST.
