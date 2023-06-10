Grayson is our Pet of the Week. Grayson came to SOS Animal Shelter about six months ago, and has made himself at home in our cattery.

Grayson loves attention from humans and doesn’t mind sharing the attention with his fellow feline friends. People always come in and comment on how loving he is. Boy cats tend to be more affectionate, so it’s no surprise that Grayson is a big snuggle bug. He was recently adopted, but unfortunately it didn’t work out as we had hoped. Sometimes when you meet a cat and they put their best paw forward, it can the beginning to a beautiful friendship; these are the stories we all love. Sometimes, for whatever reason, they are too affectionate, too playful or not playful enough for a particular household, so we offer a seven day trial. This helps both human and pet to settle in and adjust. If it doesn’t work out, the animal comes back to the shelter and a refund is given. We use the information given to us to find a person better suited for the animal, and this is the case for Grayson.

We now know, as Grayson is a very affectionate cat, that he would do great in a family home where he can receive attention from different members of the family. He would probably do best with another feline friend as well to keep him company. Like humans, some of us are fine being by ourselves, whereas our friend here needs more contact. Grayson is that social butterfly who needs more affection than some of our other cats in our cattery, but that’s what makes the world such a beautiful place, we are all different.

At SOS we have many cats with lots of different personalities and we do our best to match the cat with your family’s dynamics. If you are looking for a cat who enjoys lots of attention, stop by and meet Grayson today.

