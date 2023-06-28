Those entering post for Freedom Fest on Fort Novosel are reminded that they will be required to enter through the post gate that they wish to exit later in the evening.

For example, if you want to leave from the Daleville Gate after the fireworks, you should enter post via the Daleville Gate and follow signs to park in the Daleville parking area. Exit routes will be strictly enforced.

The annual event which runs from 4 until 9 p.m. is open to the public. Visitor’s passes are not required for those entering the post between 4 and 9 p.m. according to information posted on Morale Welfare and Recreation social media sites. All you have to do is show a valid stateside driver’s license or ID at the gate, according to Fort Novosel Directorate of Public Safety officials.

People who would like to visit at other than the above times can obtain passes online at the Fort Novosel website (https://home.army.mil/novosel/index.php/visit), or in person at the visitor control centers located at the Daleville and Ozark gates.

The event will feature food, fun activities for the whole family, one of the best fireworks displays in the Wiregrass and musical guests, including headliner Tag Team of “Whoomp! (There it is) fame, according to Fort Novosel Directorate of MWR officials. Other musical guests include Sleepy Head, Rock Mob and Hunter Clark, officials said.

DPS further reminds Freedom Fest guests that certain items are prohibited from being brought to the event.

* No coolers, tote bags or backpacks. Medical and baby care items are allowed;

* No pets. Service dogs that are properly identified and credentialed are allowed;

*No fireworks;

* No glass containers;

* No weapons. This includes guns, knives, pepper spray and electric stun devices; and,

* No bicycles, scooters, roller blades, hover boards, skateboards or unicycles.