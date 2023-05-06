Larry Hitchcock of Enterprise is named state Knights of Columbus “Knight of the Year” and was recognized locally for that honor at the recent Annual Volunteers Banquet held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Heath Street in Enterprise.

The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal organization for Catholic men. There are approximately 80 Councils of Knight of Columbus in Alabama.

A member of the Knights of Columbus Council 11480, Hitchcock was chosen for the honor because he faithfully exemplifies the principals of charity, unity, and fraternity, said Cathy Sedberry of St. John Evangelist. “He is the planner and lead cook for all council fund raising dinners. He has turned Lenten Fish Fries into the council’s number one fund raising activity. His detailed planning, purchasing of inventory for all fundraiser meals, and kitchen lead supervision and chef work has been superb.

“Larry has set a very high bar for others to emulate,” Sedberry said. “Dinner attendance has soared; generating the necessary funds to support our Faith in Action initiatives, to include the priesthood scholarship, youth programs, Leave no Neighbor Behind, Food for Families, Catholic Outreach, and Special Olympics. In addition to fundraising, Larry is extremely generous with his personal time.“

Hitchcock served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Service. “He was involved in all operating decisions to include the renovation and care of the recently acquired WEPS building facility,” Sedberry said. “He was instrumental during the annual WEPS fundraiser banquet, featuring Al and Lisa Robertson from the Duck Dynasty Clan TV show.”

WEPS provides counseling, ultrasound exams, maternity clothing, diapers, and cribs to help women in three neighboring cities and Coffee County. Hitchcock volunteered more than 500 hours of service to WEPS this year. He manages the annual “Baby Bottle Drive’ where baby bottles are distributed with a prolife message as a fundraiser to collect donations.

Called a “team builder,” Hitchcock was recognized for encouraging other Knights to get involved in many church activities. He is an usher for Sunday mass and has encouraged other Knights within the council to become ushers, lectors and Eucharistic Ministers.

“In summary, Larry’s impact with our parish and local community has no parallel,” said Sedberry.