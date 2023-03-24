More than 450 volunteers of all ages turned out to “make a difference” during the 2023 Enterprise Day of Service Saturday, March 18.

The sixth annual OSCAR Club Day of Service began with a kickoff at the Bates Memorial Stadium at 8 a.m. with a welcome from event organizers and OSCAR Club member Charlene Goolsby and St. Luke United Methodist Church Pastor Dr. Olivia Poole.

The OSCAR Club is comprised of women who have been selected Enterprise Women of the Year during the Enterprise Pilot Club’s annual Civic Night over the years.

“This day has been chosen for all citizens to embrace a desire to join others in the enhancement of the City of Enterprise,” said Enterprise Mayor William Cooper in an earlier proclamation signing with members of the OSCAR Club. “This volunteer effort and spirit will involve hundreds of residents in hundreds of hours of community service.”

“Many thanks to the citizens of Enterprise and the young soldiers from Fort Rucker for your support,” said Goolsby. “We have the best service clubs, children, youth, churches and the most generous business owners.”

“What a great turnout,” she said. “Thank you to everyone who participated and showcased their Enter-pride.”