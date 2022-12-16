Imagination Library coming to Coffee County

Let’s play “Twenty Questions.” Okay, maybe just two or three.

Do you know who sponsored the beautiful sleigh that is staged on the south side of Enterprise next to the River Bank?

Do you know what organization sends two million books each month to children between the ages of newborn and 5 years?

What about the organization that has given over 150 million books to children since 1995?

Well, the answer to all three questions is the same: the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Judy Penuel, the woman spearheading the fundraising drive to get the library up and running in Coffee County, sponsored the sleigh, and there are signs posted there to let everyone know about the library project.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a non-profit organization that sends age-appropriate books to children in the program every month from the time they are born until the age of 5 when most children start kindergarten. The Coffee County Imagination Library will be a reality very soon.

Penuel spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club recently and gave an update on the status of the fundraising and the implementation of the program.

The good news is that the group is halfway to its goal of raising $15,000 to start registering children in Coffee County, and the program is already starting to send out books to children who have transferred into the area and were already enrolled in the program in another location.

Research into its website showed that more than 500 children had looked for the program in this area. Clearly, the desire for books exists, and Penuel said the organization wants to get these children enrolled in the local program as soon as possible.

More good news – children of military parents who are assigned to Fort Rucker and have participated in the library project elsewhere are eligible to enroll in the Coffee County program. And, if they get transferred overseas, the books will follow them as well. The Coffee County Imagination Library will keep those children in its database.

While the organizers of the Coffee County program have raised nearly half of the funds required to officially open the program and register local children, they are still in need of funds to fully fund the project.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library Foundation helps cover the costs of managing the program, ordering the books, and sending them out. However, donations, no matter how large or small, can go a long way.

A person can provide a child with a book a month for a year for only $25. Now we all know that you cannot buy 12 children’s books for only $25. This is where the foundation steps in to help cover all the costs associated with buying and mailing the books.

For a $100 donation, it will help provide four children with a book a month for a year – that’s 48 books. The financial donations show that the community is willing to commit and invest in the Imagination Library, and to keep it going for years to come.

If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation or learn more about the Coffee County program, go to read@readcoffeecounty.org or visit the website imaginationlibrary.com. If you would like to mail a donation, you can mail it to P.O. Box 311933, Enterprise, AL 36331.

A fundraising event is planned for Jan. 19 at Enterprise State Community College: a Dolly Parton Look-alike Contest. This promises to be a fun event for the entire family, and for $25 you can enter as a contestant. A panel of judges will choose the “best” look-alike, and no talent is required. The program begins at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Judy Penuel at read@readcoffeecounty.org.

The Enterprise Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesdays at the Enterprise Farmers’ Market. A catered lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. followed by a brief business meeting and a guest speaker. Guests are welcome. The club will not meet the two weeks during the Christmas and New Years holidays.