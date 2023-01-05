Imagination Library hosts Dolly Look Alike Contest

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Coffee County is all about providing free books to pre-school children and as a fundraiser, organizers are having a Dolly Look Alike Contest, Jan.19 at 6 p.m. at Enterprise State Community College Black Box Theater.

“It is all about sharing the fun persona of Dolly Parton and raising funds and awareness of her Book Gifting Program in Coffee County,” said Judy Penuel, Coffee County Imagination Library director. “Contestants can showcase their favorite Dolly look and/or their best Dolly talent.

“No talent is required, however, if you want to share your favorite Dolly song or monologue you are welcome to do so,” said Penuel. “Mics, piano, and Karaoke equipment will be provided.

A panel of judges will select the winner and there will also be a People’s Choice Winner.

Admission to the event is a donation at the door and all proceeds will go to providing free books for children.

“We will also be registering pre-school children at the event to be a part of the program. Children do not have to be present to be registered,” Penuel said.

“You can never get enough books into the hands of enough children...and it takes a lot of money to look this cheap” are things Parton is credited with saying and this contest brings these two important facts together in one fun evening.

“We are excited to have this amazing book gifting program available for all children 5 and under of Coffee County and Fort Rucker, and what’s more fun than a room full of Dolly’s to raise money to support this program” said Penuel.

To register as a contestant or get additional information please visit www.readcoffeecounty.org or contact Penuel at (877) 323-8663,

Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book-gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has gifted nearly 200 million free books in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and The Republic of Ireland.

The Imagination Library mails more than 2 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to enrolled children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading and inspiring children to dream more, learn more, care more and be more.

The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. For more information, please visit imaginationlibrary.com.