In Difficult Seasons

Have you ever stumbled into a season of your life that seems to be the most treacherous, earth-shattering, mind-boggling circumstance? Perhaps this circumstance leaves you feeling powerless empty, alone, and wrestling with God for an answer. Maybe, just maybe, you have been praying for something for years and you feel as though God doesn’t hear you anymore. Sometimes our most difficult seasons spawn from a longing of what seems to be an unending search for answers to our prayers.
King David wrote in the book of Psalms 37:4-7 “Delight yourself in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord: trust in Him, and He will act. He will bring forth your righteousness as the light, and your justice as the noonday. Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for Him..”. Let us marinate in this Psalm and really dive into what God’s holy word is saying today. King David gives us five things inside this scripture as a pattern for dealing with difficult seasons: delight, commit, trust, be still, and wait patiently.
Much like that of King David, we will face uphill battles and difficult seasons as we follow Christ and walk out His will for our life.
Hopes, desires, and aspirations often push everyday people to excel and be their best in life. But how about the times in our lives when our prayers and longings remain unfulfilled and we tend to get frustrated, bewildered, and disappointed often to the point of asking God the infamous words, “Why me?”.
The scripture tells use to delight ourselves in the Lord. To “delight” means to exalt Him so highly that we pursue Him over and above any other person, thing, thought, or action in our lives. The second part of the text charges us to commit. David was to commit his ways to the Lord, to entrust and confide in Him in every facet of life. How difficult is it for a Christian to have sustained commitment to Christ? It’s good if the blessings are flowing, but when a dry season comes our way the commitment to Him waivers.
The third thing David did was to trust. We trust God until his plans do not line up with how we think the plan should be and we hesitate to fully trust that God’s ways are higher than our very own. Eventually doubt creeps in our thoughts and our faith is taken back to a wandering state of “Can I really trust God?” David then conveys to us to be still. In today’s times, we are a society that has completely forgotten how to be still, to stop striving, to stop fighting, to meditate, to relax. If we are talking and moving then we are not truly still in our spirit before the Lord and positioned to hear from Christ. We need to still our minds and hearts to truly hear and receive from God especially in difficult seasons.
Lastly, and most difficult, David had to wait patiently. Our thought processes have become so fixated on instant gratification circumstances. However, Christ does not work on our demands, but often we must wait for answers in difficult seasons. In difficult seasons, Christ is growing us in our faith in the waiting rooms of life. Christ knows what He is doing. Isaiah 40:12 says the Lord has held the oceans waters in the hollow of His hand. That, my friends, scales the enormity of the God we serve and the God who loves you. He can handle whatever it is that troubles you.
We as believers need to learn and relearn how to wait patiently before the Lord for answers only He can provide in difficult seasons. Quit rushing Christ, after all, He is much better at his job than we are. There is a purpose in the middle of the season! Trust His plans, His ways, and His timing.
Chris Beam, Pastor of Corinth Baptist Church in Texasville, Alabama
