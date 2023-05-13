Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $250,000 grant to pave the way for one of the world’s largest providers of commercial and industrial electrical distribution equipment to open a facility in Elba and create 50 jobs.

The Community Development Block Grant to the city of Elba will provide the groundwork needed for Sunbelt Solomon Services to locate in an existing building at 2450 Industrial Boulevard.

“I join the city of Elba in welcoming Sunbelt Solomon Services and its investment in local jobs,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grant funds to lay the groundwork for the company’s new permanent home in Elba. Sunbelt Solomon’s decision to locate in Elba is a good fit for both the company and the community, and I look forward to its long-term presence and contributions to the Wiregrass economy.”

CDBG funds will be used to provide clearing and demolition services required for Sunbelt Solomon to refurbish and move into the existing building.

Sunbelt Solomon is investing $5 million in the building, where it will repair and recycle electrical transformers. The company has been working out of an incubator building in nearby Enterprise until the Elba facility is able to begin production.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“ADECA is pleased to play a role in helping to bring in a company that will provide good jobs and be a good corporate addition to Elba and Coffee County,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

Ivey notified Mayor Tom Maddox that the grant had been approved.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.