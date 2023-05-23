Gov. Kay Ivey has invited Alabama students to join her for her Summer Reading Challenge to encourage children to include reading in his or her summer activities.

“Each of you worked hard this school year, and I couldn’t be prouder of your efforts in the classroom. Summer is a time to break from school but not from learning. To continue the growth and progress you made, we must keep our minds sharp by reading all summer long,” said Ivey.

Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge, which began May 19 and concludes July 31 is open to all Alabama students, whether receiving public, private or home school instruction, grades K through eighth for the 2023-24 school year are invited to join.

To participate, grade-eligible students may write a letter to the governor sharing what their preferred summer reading book was and why it was their favorite. Assigned summer reading novels will also be accepted topics.

In addition to the written portion of the letter, students must include their name, grade and school he or she attends.

All letters to should be addressed and mailed to:

Governor Kay Ivey

Attn: Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge

600 Dexter Avenue

Montgomery, AL 36130

At launch of the challenge, Ivey offered her encouragement to students. “As the school year wraps up, and we look ahead to our summer plans, I encourage each of you to set aside dedicated time for reading. This summer, I am inviting all Alabama students to join me in reading. Together, we will participate in my Summer Reading Challenge,” she said. “I look forward to hearing from each and every one of you about your summer literary adventure.”

Teachers and parents can get in on the action by showing Ivey what Alabama’s young learners are reading by tweeting the governor at @GovernorKayIvey and using the hashtag #GovernorIveysReadingChallenge and #AlabamaReads.