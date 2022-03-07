1,100 homes evacuated as firefighters battle Florida fires

Local authorities say they don't know when residents will be able to return to their homes. The county opened a shelter at the Bay County Fairgrounds for displaced residents.

"I know there has been frustration with people not being able to get back into their homes," said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford. "But we have had things that have popped up on a minute's notice and really caused problems. As soon as we can, we will let people go back."

The Adkins Avenue fire has been burning in Bay County since Friday, forcing the evacuation of at least 600 homes, and it was 35% contained Sunday. Fire officials initially said it was 1,400 acres (567 hectares) but adjusted the size downward Sunday afternoon.

The much-larger Bertha Swamp Fire started in neighboring Gulf County on Friday but spread to Bay and Calhoun counties Saturday, forcing the evacuation of scores of more homes. It was 10% contained as of Sunday.

"It's just hard to believe that something could be that big," said Brad Monroe, chief of Bay County Emergency Services. "If you fly around it, it's just incredible. It's hard to comprehend how big, strong and fierce this fire is."