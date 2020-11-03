 Skip to main content
10-foot python removed from under car hood in Florida
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-foot Burmese python was removed from under the hood of a car in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a tweet Thursday that the snake was coiled up inside the engine compartment of a Ford Mustang in Dania Beach, which is adjacent to Fort Lauderdale.

"Our officers responded and safely captured and removed the approximately 10-foot invasive snake," the tweet said.

Pythons have become a serious environmental problem in the nearby Everglades because they eat almost anything and have no natural predators, save for the occasional alligator. The largest python captured so far in South Florida was more than 18 feet long.

It wasn't immediately clear what became of the python found inside the Mustang.

