 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Alabama companies win multi-year military contracts
0 comments

2 Alabama companies win multi-year military contracts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama companies have won three multi-year contracts totaling $888 million for advisory and assistance services at Air Force bases in Florida and Tennessee, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Torch Technologies Inc., of Huntsville, beat three competitors and has an order for nearly $475 million for the tenant organization of the 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, according to the Pentagon's daily list of contracts worth at least $7.5 million.

CQ JV LLC, also of Huntsville, won two contracts. One, for $213.6 million, is with the 96th Test Wing at Eglin. The other, for $200.2 million, is for the Arnold Engineering Development Complex at Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee.

CQ JV was among four bidders on the Eglin contract and one of two on the other.

All three contracts run through September 2026.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Faith for all seasons
Local

Faith for all seasons

Tomorrow morning, the Rev. John Smith will deliver an Easter Sunday message from the pulpit at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Gran…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 3-6:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 31-April 2:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert