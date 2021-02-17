Aargh! Tampa delays Gasparilla pirate festival until 2022

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor also weighed in, tongue firmly in cheek, with an online statement praising the decision to cancel this year.

"Now we have more time here at the City of Tampa to batten down the hatches and roll out the cannons, as there is little doubt those ne're do well pirates will be after more than the key to the city next year!" she wrote.

Organizers say it's one of the largest parades in America. It had been scheduled for April this year, after the initial plan was delayed because of the global pandemic.

Many other large events have been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus, including Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans and elsewhere.

The event in Tampa is named for Jose Gaspar, a Spanish pirate dubbed the "Last of the Buccaneers," hence the name of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers football team.

Truth be told, Gaspar was said to have roamed around the Gulf Coast of Florida before his death, thought to be in or about the year 1821, when Spain ceded Florida to the United States. It's not exactly clear who he actually was, but the story has taken hold in Tampa.

The next parade is now set for Jan. 29, 2022, preceded by a children's parade on Jan. 22.

