Alabama's Gulf Coast beaches reopen Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Beaches along Alabama's Gulf Coast are reopening Friday after Hurricane Sally.

The cities of Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Dauphin Island and Baldwin County announced that all beaches are reopening after Sally slammed into the coast Sept. 16, damaging homes and businesses and sliced the Gulf Shores State Park Pier in half.

The beaches will open starting at 6 a.m., news outlets reported. However, public access points in Orange Beach, Gulf State Park and Gulf Shores will remain closed until further notice. The affected access points include Gulf Place, Little Lagoon Pass Park and several others.

The closures are due to safety concerns, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said. The access points should reopen in mid-October, the department said.

A reopening date for the Gulf Shores State Park has not been set and all trails remain closed.