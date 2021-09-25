 Skip to main content
Allen Childs Memorial Scholarship established at Chipola
The family of the late Robert “Allen” Childs of Grand Ridge has established a Memorial Scholarship in his memory.

Allen graduated from Grand Ridge High School in 1995. He had a passion and love for the game. He coached many sports for many years instilling life lessons into his athletes.

The scholarship will help a high school graduate who played sports in high school, with first consideration going to a graduate of a Jackson County high school with financial need.

Contributions to the Allen Childs Memorial Scholarship should be sent to the Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446.

For information, call 850-718-2404.

