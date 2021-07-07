AME church to address BLM, voting rights, in delayed meeting

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were expected to address the members by video, and Florida Rep. Val Demings, an AME church member, was also scheduled to speak.

The church traces its roots to 1787, when Black worshippers walked out of a segregated, white-run Methodist church and formed the AME, which also became a pioneer in ordaining women.

One member, Ravi Perry, who is chair of the political science department at Howard University, is urging the denomination to build on that legacy at the conference by repealing its policy of opposition to same-sex marriage.

The proposal follows similar debates in several historically white denominations. Some, such as the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) and the Episcopal Church, have authorized their clergy to officiate same-sex marriages.

“If any Black church is going to do this first, it’s going to be the AME Church,” Perry said. “My hope is the AME Church will remember its social inclusion roots.”

The repeal faces uncertain prospects. A rules committee decides which legislation to bring to the conference floor this week, though delegates can seek to have additional matters considered.